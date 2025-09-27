Local UW-Whitewater students named to 2024-25 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Scholastic Honor Roll

More than 400 student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned a spot on the 2024-25 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Scholastic Honor Roll.

The following Warhawk student-athletes with local connections were recognized:

Mason Mcneill of Bristol, a member of the UW-Whitewater football team whose major is General Business.

Jacob Seeger of Kenosha, a member of the UW-Whitewater football team whose major is Criminology.

James Kiraly of Twin Lakes, a member of the UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team whose major is Finance.

Payton Scoggin of Kenosha, a member of the UW-Whitewater women’s cross country/track and field team whose major is Criminology.

Emma Giese of Kenosha, a member of the UW-Whitewater softball team whose major is Elementary Middle Education.

The WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll represents students that achieved a 3.00 grade point average or better (on a 4.00 scale).

A total of 231 men and 197 women from UW-Whitewater were selected to the Scholastic Honor Roll.

UW-Whitewater joined the seven other WIAC schools in earning the All-Academic Award. In order to be eligible for the award, institutions must have a grade point average for its student-athletes that is equal to, or greater than, the grade point average of the overall student body.

At UW-Whitewater, all 22 varsity sports achieved a GPA above 3.00 for the first time in recorded history.

During the 2024-25 season, Warhawk Student-Athletes collected nine Academic All-American honors, two NCAA Elite 90 recognitions, and 6 WIAC Scholar Athlete of the Year awards.