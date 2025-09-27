A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 grilled pork chop dinner Oct. 4; Matthias Academy to benefit

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of September 27th, 2025 Each week, Racine County Eye brings you the stories that captured the most attention from our readers. From local government debates to statewide politics and real estate trends, these are the five most-read stories of the week. Catch up below and stay in the know on the issues shaping Racine County and beyond. Top Stories […] Racine County Eye Staff

Busy week for student athletes: Weekly golf, cross country & swim roundup for Sept. 15-20 It was a busy week in the individual sports across Racine County, with plenty of action in girls golf, cross country and girls swim & dive. Gold, cross country & swim round up for Sept. 15-20 Girls Golf September 15 Racine County Invite: Prairie, Union Grove, Waterford, Case and Racine Lutheran/St. Catherine’s competed in the […] Matt Hardesty

Children’s health at risk: Study reveals 3 in 4 kids nationwide rely on Medicaid or CHIP A majority of children in the United States rely on Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) at some point by their 18th birthday, and many experience periods of coverage loss, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner By their 18th birthday, about 3 […] Nada Hassanein

Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany launches bid in 2026 Republican primary for governor Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany launched his campaign for governor Tuesday afternoon — becoming the third, and highest profile, candidate in the 2026 Republican primary. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The 2026 race for governor in Wisconsin will be the first open election in over 15 years as Gov. Tony Evers decided to […] Baylor Spears