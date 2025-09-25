Units responding for crash in Lilly Lake

At about 7:06 a.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 32800 block of Highway JI in Lilly Lake.
Per dispatch: No injuries being reported
