Units responding for crash in Lilly Lake

Sep 25th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:06 a.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 32800 block of Highway JI in Lilly Lake.

Per dispatch: No injuries being reported

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives