Woman dies in crash in Trevor

A woman died in a crash in Trevor Monday evening.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Monday, September 22nd, 2025, at approximately 8:01 P.M., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO), along with the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, responded to the 27400 block of CTH C / Wilmot Road at the intersection of CTH C and 274th Avenue in reference to a motorcycle versus sport utility (SUV) vehicle crash.

“A motorcycle, with a 49-year-old woman as the operator and sole rider, was traveling west on CTH C. A SUV vehicle was traveling east on CTH C, and as the SUV was attempting to turn left to head north on 274th Ave, it was struck on the passenger side by the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle sustained severe injuries as a result of the collision.

“The motorcycle operator was transported by ambulance from the scene and later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The SUV operator sustained no injuries, and two other passengers sustained minor injuries. They all remained on scene and were cooperative with accident investigators. Speed does not appear to have been a factor with the operators of the motorcycle and SUV.

“Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

“The victim, a 49-year-old female, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for the family.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic crash. We would like to remind the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free. Please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100.

“This investigation remains open and active. Nothing further will be released at this time.