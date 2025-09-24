Seno K/RLT Conservancy open house is Oct. 3

Seno K/RLT Conservancy will host its annual Autumn Open House on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

There is no fee for admission. This is a family-friendly event for all ages, and all are welcome.

Attendees can enjoy live music from local artists Jon Dawley and Georgia Rae, food and beverages from The Runaway Microbrewery and Beto’s Baked Potatoes, and some seasonal allergy and dye-free cotton candy from Fairy Floss Events. Seno K/RLT Conservancy will be providing trail rides for attendees through their woodlands and prairies at the 127-acre tree farm and guests are welcome to walk the trails on their own and participate in a all scavenger hunt. Other local conservation organizations such as Root-Pike WIN, Wild Ones, and Kettle Moraine Land Trust will be exhibiting at the event. Small, nature-based crafts and activities, such as corn husk dolls, yard games, face painting, a kids’ stamping activity from Laura Z Stamps, and tree cookie jack-o’-lantern painting, will be provided for guests. In addition to the return of a bake sale fundraiser, raffles will return this year. A wide variety of raffle items, ranging from practical yard care items to tickets to sporting events to gift cards for local businesses, will be available to win.

Seno merchandise, bake sale, and raffle proceeds all go towards Seno K/RLT Conservancy’s mission of land conservation, sustainable forestry, and natural resources education. Attendees can learn more and get a sneak peek at some raffle items on the website senokrlt.org and the Seno K/RLT Conservancy Facebook event page.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a non-profit organization focused on conserving and restoring critical habitat, natural resources education, and sustainable forestry in Kenosha and Racine counties. For more information visit https://www.senokrlt.org/about-seno.html.