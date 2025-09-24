A word from our sponsors: Now is the time to visit Hafs Road Orchard

David Hughes, 71, of Burlington – Obituary BURLINGTON — David Hughes, 71, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, following a short battle with cancer. Early Life and Family David was born on March 10, 1954, in Elgin, Illinois, to Harry F. and Margie M. (nee Volk) Hughes. He grew up and attended school in Huntley, Illinois. On Sept. 30, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez brings her campaign for governor to Racine RACINE, WI — Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez stopped in Racine Monday night as part of her tour of Wisconsin’s 72 counties as part of her 2026 campaign for governor. Speaking to a crowd at the Democratic Party of Racine County’s downtown office, Rodriguez laid out her background in healthcare and her path into politics, framing […] Heather Asiyanbi

Steven Musil, 68, of Racine – Obituary RACINE — Steven Musil, affectionately known as “Otis,” age 68, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2025, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. Early Life and Education Steven was born in Racine on Oct. 31, 1956, to the late Raymond and Virginia (nee Heckel) Musil. He graduated from Walden […] Racine County Eye Staff

Robert Gustin, 74, of Sebring, Fla. – Obituary SEBRING, Fla. — Robert Gustin, “Bob,” 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2025, at his home. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be remembered for his entrepreneurial drive, love of the outdoors, and devotion to family. Early Life and Education Born on Dec. 15, 1950, Bob grew up in […] Racine County Eye Staff