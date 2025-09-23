Westosha Central HS 2025 Homecoming Parade is Sept. 24

The 2025 annual Westosha Central High School Homecoming Parade will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 5:15 p.m.

The community pep rally will immediately follow at approximately 6:30 p.m in the stadium.

At the pep rally , current fall athletic teams, fall senior athletes, WCHS pep band and choir members are celebrated.

At precisely 5:15 p.m., the parade proceeds across Highway 50 at the traffic signal and continues on 246th Ave. The parade will turn left on 74th street and continue west until 248th Avenue. It will turn right on 248th avenue and travel north until 71st street. A left will be taken on 71st street and the parade will travel to 250th Ave and take a left. It will travel south on 250th ave and turn left at 74th street. 74th street will be followed back to 246th ave, take a right and head back to the school, crossing Highway 50 at the traffic signal.

The school asks that people do not park in the business parking lots directly across from the school. These businesses will be open during this time and need the parking spaces for customers.