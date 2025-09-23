Agenda: Salem School District board meeting Sept. 23, 2025

The Salem School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. in the school’s large group instruction room.
Agenda items include:
- Review Career, Community, and Life Readiness program
- Principal Search Timeline
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Salem School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. in the school’s large group instruction room.
Agenda items include:
Posted in: Agendas, Salem School.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress