Agenda: Salem School District board meeting Sept. 23, 2025

Sep 23rd, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. in the school’s large group instruction room.

Agenda items include:

  • Review Career, Community, and Life Readiness program
  • Principal Search Timeline

The full agenda is available here.

