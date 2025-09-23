Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Sept. 23, 2025

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Continued discussion and consideration of retaining new IT support for Town Hall
- Possible action on opioid settlement agreement.
- Consideration of acceptance of final MWFN fiber project and authorize last payment.
- Continued planning discussion for the rebuilding of 172nd Ave.
- Discussion on anticipated town road repairs
- Continued discussion on financial planning for future town capital expenditures, retention of advisor.
- Continued discussion on proposal from Bristol-Paris Cemetery Association to turn the cemetery and its
assets over to Town control per Wisconsin State Statutes.
- Consideration of a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Wisconsin Energy Corporation
and the Town of Paris with regard to the construction and operation of the Public Service Commission
approved R.I.C.E. electric generating plant.
- Fire/Rescue building renovation/expansion project update
- Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects
- Updates on approval process for the proposed gas fired peaker plant by Invenergy in the I-94 Growth Area.