A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Racine Unified Board to hold public hearing on 2025-26 budget RACINE, WI — The Racine Unified Board of Education will hold a public hearing for the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget on Monday. According to the board’s agenda, a public hearing for the upcoming budget will be held at 6 p.m. at 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions about the […] Grant Ritchey

Cell phone ban or benefit? RUSD to debate policy Sept. 22 — take our quick poll RACINE, WI — At it’s regularly scheduled meeting tonight, the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Board of Education will consider whether to adopt a cell phone policy about confiscating student devices when they are used in class. In Wisconsin, no statewide law currently mandates whether or how schools may take or hold onto students’ phones […] Heather Asiyanbi

Wisconsin ICE arrests up 20%, increase largely from people charged but not convicted of crimes ICE arrests in Wisconsin from January to the end of July this year increased 22% compared to the same time period last year and most of that increase has come from federal authorities arresting people who have been charged with but not yet convicted of a crime, according to federal data compiled by the Deportation Data Project. […] Henry Redman

High School Singers Invited to Audition for Diva Quest Scholarship Program KENOSHA — High school girls from southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois are being invited to audition for Diva Quest, a nonprofit scholarship competition that gives young vocalists the chance to earn financial support for their education. Video submissions are open now through Oct. 31. Audition Process and Requirements Applicants in grades 9–12 must submit two […] Racine County Eye Staff