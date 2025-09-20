Units responding for fire in Trevor

At about 4:17 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department , Bristol Fire and Rescue and Wheatland Vol. Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a possible fire in the 11500 block of 276th Avenue in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting that a door bell camera appears to be on fire when viewed through app.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. Deputy on scene reports there is no fire. Salem Lakes command downgrades response to a single engine. All mutual aid companies can return to quarters.