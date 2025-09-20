Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwest Kenosha County, according to the Kenosha County Emergency Warning Center.

The warning is set to be in effect until 6 p.m.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m. — The NWS website has teh folloiwng info under a special weather statement:

A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN WALWORTH…

SOUTHWESTERN RACINE AND WESTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM

CDT…

At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bohners Lake, or near Lake Geneva, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.