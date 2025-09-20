A word from our sponsors: Sept. 20, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

UW-Parkside increases flexible options with 6 new accelerated online Bachelor’s programs KENOSHA, WI – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is expanding its online offerings with six new accelerated bachelor’s degree programs tailored for working adults, transfer students, and learners seeking flexible, virtual education options. Applications for the fall launch are now open. Chancellor Lynn Akey said the initiative underscores UW-Parkside’s commitment to accessible, workforce-focused education. “We are […] Grant Ritchey

Dem legislators reintroduce bill to protect free speech rights from frivolous lawsuits Shereen Siewert and her central Wisconsin news organization were sued for their accurate reporting. She eventually won her case, but not before racking up $180,000 in legal bills. “I was named personally in the suit we faced, and the experience was harrowing,” Siewert, the founder and publisher of the Wausau Pilot & Review, wrote in […] Annie Pulley

Meet Nala: Featured Pet for September 19, 2025 Nala is a 6-year-old pup with heterochromia eyes, one blue, one brown, and fluffy golden-colored fur. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Beautiful Girl This wonderful girl weighs almost 70 pounds and could benefit from daily walks with her new family. You’ll be struck by her different colored eyes, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Hospice Alliance to Host Serving Our Seniors Expo in Kenosha KENOSHA — Seniors from Kenosha, Racine, and surrounding communities are invited to attend the annual Serving Our Seniors Expo on Thursday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Conference Center in Kenosha. The free event, hosted by Hospice Alliance, will feature more than 50 senior service providers offering resources, health […] Racine County Eye Staff