Salem Lakes fire chief retirement rescinded; review of candidates to succeed him to continue

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission Wednesday rescinded the retirement of fire Chief Alan Carr at a special commission meeting at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station 1 in Trevor.

Carr, who had announced his intention to retire in July, said at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting that he had had a change of heart due to the village also subsequently looking for a new village administrator in the wake of the August resignation of Cassandra Hiller, which was effective Sept. 8.

Carr told the commission he did not want to have his retirement in conjunction with Hiller’s resignation to lead to further instability in village government leadership.

“It felt like the right thing to do,” Carr said.

But Carr may not be back for the long term. The commission also voted at Wednesday’s meeting to continue to review and evaluate the chief candidates identified by a search from an outside consultant hired after Carr retired in July.

Commission Chairman Ed Herreid said after the meeting that it is the commission’s hope that by keeping Carr on for now he can continue to lead the department while the search is on and help to make a smooth transition when a new hire is made.

The commission is scheduled to meet Monday, likely in executive session, to begin the candidate evaluation process, Herreid said.

Former fire Chief James Lejcar resigned in November 2023, amidst controversy about department operations and interactions with local businesses. Carr, a retired Kenosha Fire Department officer and Salem Lakes resident, was appointed temporary safety coordinator by the Village Board in the wake of Lejcar’s resignation to serve as a knowledgeable liaison between the department and neighboring departments, county dispatch, the fire department, the Fire Commission and village administration. Then in December 2023, Carr was appointed interim chief while a process for naming a chief was created. In June of 2024, Carr was sworn in as chief.

By state statute, the village Fire Commission is responsible for hiring the chief.