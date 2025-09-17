A word from our sponsors: Come to H&R Block Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes or Genoa City for help filing for taxes before Oct. 15 deadline

Evers on Sept. 15 issues executive order meant to protect vaccine access Seeking to combat efforts of the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday that is aimed at protecting access to vaccines in Wisconsin. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner “Vaccines save lives, folks. Spreading fear, distrust, and disinformation […] Baylor Spears

Fall Recreation Leagues Kick Off in Racine With Softball and Kickball Matches RACINE — Local recreation teams are back in action this fall as Racine’s coed softball, kickball, and Great White League games continue through late October. Matches are being played at Lincoln, Lockwood, and Humble Park fields, with dozens of teams competing weekly for bragging rights and community fun. Upcoming Softball Highlights On Wednesday, Sept. 17, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Robert Belau, 95, of Burlington – Obituary BURLINGTON — Robert Belau, “Bob,” 95, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Arbor View Assisted Living. Early Life Robert Belau was born on May 26, 1930, in Markesan, Wisconsin, to August and Adell (née Jahn) Belau. He spent his early life in Waupun, Wisconsin, where he attended Waupun Community Schools. On June 27, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Sharon Purvy, 79, of Burlington – Obituary BURLINGTON — Sharon Purvy, 79, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Early Life Sharon was born on July 16, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to Leonard and Lenore (née Schatze) Grady. She spent her early life in Westmont, Illinois, where she graduated from Downers Grove High School. On May 25, […] Racine County Eye Staff