Make an appointment for Twin Lakes Fire Department Blood Drive Sept. 23

An American Red Cross blood drive hosted by the Twin Lakes Fire Department Blood Drive on Sept. 23 has openings.

Every donation can save lives. Consider rolling up your sleeve and making a life-saving difference. Appointments are available from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire station.

The Red Cross will say thanks to all who come with a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card and a Big Ten Conference T-Shirt from the university of their choice. Book your appointment by clicking here, entering 53181 for zip code and then selecting the Twin Lakes Fire Department drive or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.