A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

The Fed faces economic uncertainty and political pressure as it decides whether to cut rates WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sign of how unusual this week’s Federal Reserve meeting is, the decision it will make on interest rates — usually the main event — is just one of the key unknowns to be resolved when officials gather Tuesday and Wednesday. This story also appeared in Associated Press For now, it’s not even […] Associated Press

Over Our Head Players Opens Season With Rock Opera ‘LIZZIE’ RACINE — Over Our Head Players will open its 34th season with LIZZIE, a rock opera that reimagines the infamous 1892 Borden murders through music and a modern feminist lens. The production runs from Sept. 26 through Oct. 19 at the Sixth Street Theatre in downtown Racine. The show, written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner […] Racine County Eye Staff

Legislature’s new passenger rail caucus wants to see train service open the throttle On a sunny Friday afternoon, a half-dozen lawmakers and at least as many passenger rail advocates boarded an Amtrak train in Columbus, Wisconsin, for a 90-minute ride across the countryside. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Their destination was Tomah, where they spent another 90 minutes talking about why Wisconsin should expand train service […] Erik Gunn

Wisconsin Democrat Kelda Roys launches run for governor; if elected, she will the state’s first female chief executive Wisconsin State Sen. Kelda Roys has officially thrown her hat into the ring for the 2026 gubernatorial election. This story also appeared in Associated Press She came in third in the Democratic primary for governor in 2018 and is running again, saying in her campaign launch video that “extremists” like President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk […] Scott Bauer