Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 15, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda iems include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution R2025-9-2 Approve and Authorize the Village’s Participation in the Purdue Direct Opioid Settlement.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a Pay Request from Stark Pavement Corp for the 2025 Road Project
- Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Stark Pavement Corp to pave Waldeck Dr.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a zoning map amendment from Residential to Commercial with a deed restriction that the property shall not be used or occupied for any use other than general office space, with no outside storage allowed for Tax Parcel 85-4-119-281-4001 located at 1511 Wilmot Ave.
- Motion to acknowledge Aquanuts’ withdraw of offer to fund park improvements and to terminate the MOU conditionally approved April 7, 2025
- Discussion and possible action regarding a repair proposal from Lionheart for generator repair in the amount of $9,259.00.