A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Sep 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Sign up is underway for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex.

The league starts the week of 10/13/25.

Non-Members: $280. MUST call us at 262-885-6110 to sign up.

First come first served gets choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time Monday thru Friday(Ask us about weekend times)

1-2 players per time slot are allotted 1 hour to complete their round. 3-4 players per time slot are allotted 2 hours to complete their round

Stableford Scoring.

Cash prizes based on number of participants, optional weekly skins game

