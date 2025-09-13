Kenosha County 4-H to host open house Sept. 23

People interested in Kenosha County 4-H will have an opportunity to learn all about the youth organization at an open house on Sept. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center (Highways 45 and 50) in Bristol.

4-H has programs for all youth in 5K through one year past high school. 4-H has project-based learning and promotes leadership and community service. No farm? No problem! Besides animal projects, there is archery, foods, sewing, dog training, photography and much, much more! Find out what you can learn and do in 4-H at this event.

For more information on how to Join 4-H, or to attend an upcoming club meeting click here or call 262-960-5949. Clubs are located throughout Kenosha County.