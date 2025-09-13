A word from our sponsors: Sept. 13, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Jordan Love and Tucker Kraft lead the way in Packers’ 27-18 victory over Commanders GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have delivered a strong opening statement to the rest of the NFL. This story also appeared in Associated Press It helps that he’s not facing the kind of pass rush that his teammates are bringing to opposing quarterbacks. Love threw for 292 yards […] Associated Press

Schumer warns of a shutdown if Republicans don’t accept Democrats’ health care demands WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer weathered backlash from Democrats earlier this year when he voted with Republicans to keep the government open. But he’s now willing to risk a shutdown at the end of the month if Republicans don’t accede to Democratic demands. This story also appeared in Associated Press Schumer says he […] Associated Press

Brian Fliss bids farewell as Burlington supervisor because of ALS diagnosis BURLINGTON, WI — The doctor gave Brian Fliss one year to live. Fliss was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in August 2024 and has progressively worsened, Fliss said. In the days, weeks and months since his diagnosis, Fliss said he’s been blessed, given extra time to celebrate his 50th birthday and many more anniversaries. Fliss, […] Grant Ritchey

Meet Boomer: Featured Pet for September 12, 2025 Boomer is a 9-year-old pup with brown eyes and brindle colored fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Smiling Boy This sweet senior boy is ready for a walking partner and snuggle buddy. He’s a mellow pooch with a fun, spunky side that will keep you smiling. He cannot […] Racine County Eye Staff