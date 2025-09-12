Deaths Sept. 12, 2025: Mary M. Leslie, Sandra Lynn Stevens, Samuel R. Olson, Tami M. Dahlke

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Mary M. Leslie, 75, of Sturtevant and formerly of Chicago, Bristol and Antioch, Ill., died Sept. 10, 2025.
Sandra Lynn Stevens, 61, of Bristol, died Sept. 9, 2025.
Samuel R. Olson, 60, of Wonewoc, died Sept. 5, 2025.
Tami M. Dahlke, 66, of Genoa City, died Sept. 9, 2025.
