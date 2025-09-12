A word from our sponsors: Come to H&R Block Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes or Genoa City for help filing for taxes before Oct. 15 deadline

Note: This is a paid announcement from H&R Block Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes, Genoa City — DH
It’s that time of year if you haven’t filed your taxes yet for 2024, the tax extension deadline of OCTOBER 15th is rapidly approaching!
If you need to file, contact one of our local H&R Block offices in Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes or Genoa City to get them done. Our Tax Preparers are in our offices YEAR-ROUND and eagerly awaiting your call. Our Tax Preparers are leaders in the industry with top notch knowledge and expertise to not only get your taxes prepared quickly and efficiently, but
correctly as well, the first time! Don’t delay, call today!
Paddock Lake 262-843-3557
Twin Lakes 262-877-2505
Genoa City 262-279-0509