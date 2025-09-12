A word from our sponsors: Come to H&R Block Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes or Genoa City for help filing for taxes before Oct. 15 deadline

A Memorial for Shirley Heck RACINE — Shirley Heck passed away on September 1, 2025. A beloved educator and Dominican nun, she emulated Dorothy Day’s mantra, “When we die, all we have is what we gave away.” Shirley, living her Dominican Sister roots, preached with her life! Over the last 20 years, she worked tirelessly to establish John the 23rd […] Mike Frontier

When unmanaged heartburn turns cancerous Your esophagus plays an important role in transporting food and beverages to your stomach. The esophagus is also behind uncomfortable heartburn. When left untreated, heartburn can turn into Barrett’s esophagus, increasing your risk for esophageal cancer. Dr. Mohammed Qadeer, the medical director of endoluminal surgery at Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha, answers common questions and concerns people may […] Racine County Eye Staff

Three rescued after small plane crashes into Lake Michigan RACINE —Three people were rescued in Lake Michigan after a plane crashed near the Windpoint Lighthouse Thursday afternoon. Racine Fire Department Capt. Ed Benson said the small engine plane crash occurred about 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, about 12 nautical miles out from Wind Point. Due to high waves, divers were unable to reach the […] Denise Lockwood

Miguel Aranda enters 1st Congressional District race, challenging Rep. Bryan Steil WHITEWATER, WI — Miguel Aranda, a longtime educator and first-time congressional candidate, is running for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District seat on a platform centered around family, education, and economic opportunity. He hopes to bring what he calls a “working-class, community-based voice” to Washington. Aranda is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville), who is seeking […] Heather Asiyanbi