Info on proposed battery storage project subject of meeting on Friday

Information on a proposed battery storage project in Wheatland will be presented at a meeting Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department station in New Munster.

The project, called the Robin Energy Storage Project, is being proposed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. Also at the meeting are expected to be representatives of Jensen Hughes.

The battery energy storage site (BESS) would be located north of Highway 50 and east of 392nd Avenue next to an existing electrical substation.

According to information supplied by CIP and posted at the town’s website, the project will enter permitting the last quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, with construction starting in the second quarter of 2027 and operations starting in fourth quarter of 2028.

Increasing demand for electricity is being driven by data centers, electrification and advanced manufacturing, CIP says. A BESS uses large batteries to store generated energy to be used later.

“BESS technology helps meet this demand by storing energy when generation is abundant, then releasing energy back to the grid when it’s needed most,” explains a portion of the CIP presentation material.

The presentation material also outlines a proposed joint development agreement with Wheatland. The agreement as currently proposed will provide Wheatland with $1 million in year one and $400,000 annually through year 20. The agreement will not curb town officials ability to comment on the permit process with the county.

At a Town Board meeting in August, Wheatland town Chairman Jeffrey Butler said the town will seek to gauge town residents’ opinion about the project before making any decision on it.

“It’s going to a long time before the batteries are coming here,” Butler said, after several residents raised concerns about the project at the August meeting. “You are the people who will decide; we’re not shoving it down your throats.”

Since the BESS may come to Wheatland, the fire department has been beginning to learn about the technology, Chief Lou Denko said at the same meeting.

“I’m not for it or against this,” Denko said. “As fire chief, it does become my responsibility to make a plan when this comes here … we are training and we are learning.”

/From the CIP presentation slides /Town of Wheatland website