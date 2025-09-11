A word from our sponsors: Batting practice in any weather at Westosha Sports Complex

Racine Public Library to Open Late Friday for Maintenance RACINE — The Racine Public Library will open later than usual this week to allow for scheduled maintenance. On Friday, Sept. 12, the library building will be open only from 1 to 4 p.m. According to library officials, the Bookmobile schedule remains unchanged and will continue its regular stops that day. Any further updates will […] Racine County Eye Staff

Sen. Ron Johnson cites debunked ‘science’ about vaccines and autism during Sept. 8 telephone town hall During his Sept. 8 telephone town hall, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) took questions from 15 constituents during a 45-minute call about the tie between vaccines and autism, the Epstein files, immigration, and how to restore American faith in government. Racine County Eye recorded the call and transcribed constituent questions and Steil’s responses. What follows […] Heather Asiyanbi

Cula Scott, 67, of Mount Pleasant – Obituary MOUNT PLEASANT — Cula Scott (née Wilson), 67, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2025. Life and Family Cula was born on April 29, 1958, in Red Bay, Alabama, to the late Thad Wilson and Marie McGayee. On December 17, 1984, she married Dwight Scott in Arcadia, Florida. Together, they built a loving family and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Why Oversight Matters: Protecting Children in Local Youth Organizations Youth programs hold a special place in Racine County. From sports leagues and after-school clubs to the YMCA and church groups, these organizations provide children with safe spaces to learn, grow, and build friendships. Parents put their trust in them, believing the adults in charge are prepared to look out for every child’s well-being. That […] Racine County Eye Staff