Agenda: Westosha Cenral High School District board meeting & annual meeting Sept. 9, 2025

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled a regular meeting and the district annual meeting Tuesday.

The regular meeting is first, starting at 5 p.m. or immediately following an executive session starting at 4 p.m. in the Upper Commons. Agenda items include:

Presentation of 2025-26 District Goals

2025-26 Enrollment Update

Information and Discussion Regarding Recording of Regular Board Meetings

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The annual meeting at which the proposed budget will be presented will take place at 7 p.m., also in the Upper Commons. A budget summary is available here.