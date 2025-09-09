A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber 35th Annual Golf Outing is Sept. 17

Week 3 High school football roundup: Union Grove rallies to stay unbeaten in thrilling fashion On a Friday night filled with upsets, Drew Dinauer made sure that Union Grove wasn’t included in that trend. The Bronco junior deflected a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime to complete a comeback victory over Elkhorn. Trailing by two touchdowns with just over seven minutes left, Union Grove mounted a gutsy comeback […] Matt Hardesty

Bring Haban Park back: Parents unhappy with 2025 RYS football over soaring costs and new fees For decades, Racine Youth Sports (RYS) stood as one of the city’s most affordable and accessible football programs, but those days are no longer. Registration once cost just $60 per child, and families using state aid could often enroll their children for free. Games packed Lockwood Park and Haban Park, with thousands of players and […] Nick Payne

Racine Art Museum exhibition brings children’s jewelry designs to life RACINE — A new exhibition at the Racine Art Museum (RAM) is giving young artists a rare opportunity to see their work transformed into fine jewelry. Designed by Me: Imagined Jewelry Realized opens Wednesday, Sept. 10, and will showcase jewelry pieces imagined by local children and crafted into reality by Rasmussen Diamonds, the Racine-based jeweler […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Democrats accuse Ortiz-Velez of threatening fellow legislators, Wisconsin legislative feud erupts in public MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are accusing one of their own of threatening to kill three of her colleagues, an allegation that the lawmaker has told local media stems from “poorly worded hyperbole.” This story also appeared in Associated Press Democratic leaders said in a statement Saturday that state Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez made a […] Associated Press