Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 8, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting MOnday, starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall.
The meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Community Impact Programs – Foster Care Presentation, presentation by Ashley Doebereiner
- Purchasing Policy to include purchasing thresholds
- Resolution 2025.08-136 a Resolution providing for the sale of approximately $2,000,000 General Obligation Promissory Note, Series 2025A
- Request to contract with von Briesen to rewrite Zoning and Land Division Ordinance, not to exceed $80,000.00
- 12.2 Ordinance 2025.09-102 an ordinance repealing and recreating Chapter 490-30.4 of the Municipal Zoning Code of the Village of Salem Lakes relating to Planned Unit Development Overlay District
- 12.3 A request from Anthony Rossi & Sons LLP, 13912 60th St., Bristol, WI 53104-9121 (Owner), Jaroslaw Ozarowski & Patrycja Wadolowska, 8953 226th Ct., Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), to amendment to the adopted Land Use Plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 & 25) from “Residential” and “Park and Recreational” to “Residential” and “Park and Recreational” on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-133-0203 & 70-4-210-133-0202, located in the west 1/2 of Section 13, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For informational purposes only, the subject property is located on the east side of 226th Ct., approximately 500 feet south of 88th Street.
- Hiring Innovative Public Advisors to fill the Interim Administrator role until a new Administrator is in place for no more than 20 hours per week at $115 per hour
- Planning and funding for open Administrator position – seeking salary range authorization and permission to hire Innovative Public Advisors, a recruiting firm, for no more than $16,625 to assist the Village Board in recruiting and filling the open position.
- Request to review opportunities to collaborate with neighboring communities on Road Paving as a means of cost savings
- Suspension of Economic Development Commission meetings until further notice until staffing levels can accommodate
- Return to two Village Board meetings per month, 1st and 3rd Tuesdays
- Convene into closed session for the consideration and interview of internal employee for the position of Treasurer. and to address the Clerk’s performance and the impact of the same on the Clerk’s compensation