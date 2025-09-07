Local student athletes named to 2025 UW-Whitewater football team

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team begins its 2025 season this Saturday, Sept. 6.

The following student-athletes with local ties are part of this year’s team:

Christian Crump of Kenosha, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Criminology.

Aidan Lucero of Trevor, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Marketing.

Mason Mcneill of Bristol, whose major at UW-Whitewater is General Business.

Jacob Seeger of Kenosha, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Criminology.

The Warhawks were picked to finish fourth in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. They enter the season ranked 22nd by the American Football Coaches Association and 24th according to D3football.com.

UW-Whitewater will scheduled to kickoff the 2025 campaign in front of the Warhawk faithful at Perkins Stadium on Sept. 6. Carleton College will visit The Perk for the season opener.

The Warhawks will wrap up the regular season slate at UW-Oshkosh on Nov. 15.

All UW-Whitewater home games will be broadcast on the WIAC Network courtesy of UWWTV. All conference games will be streamed on the WIAC Network. Fans can listen to every game courtesy of 105.9 The Hog online or on the radio. Visit the UWW football schedule page for all live coverage links.