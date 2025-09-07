A word from our sponsors: Sept. 7, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Ponder’s big second half leads Horlick Rebels to victory RACINE, Wis. — Jaydan Ponder followed perhaps the worst experience of his football life with most likely his best. The Horlick High School senior running back ran for 200 yards — most of those coming in the second half — and scored three touchdowns to rally the Rebels to a 26-13 victory over Park at […] Robb Luehr

Judge orders Union Grove HS to pay landowner’s legal fees RACINE, Wis. — A Racine County judge has ruled that a landowner involved in a legal dispute with Union Grove High School is entitled to legal fees. Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz made the ruling Thursday, but the amount of fees will be decided at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 14. The dispute centers on about 80 […] Grant Ritchey

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of September 6th, 2025 This week’s roundup highlights the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye, giving you a chance to catch up on the news that captured the community’s attention. From school celebrations and major funding announcements to breaking news and local sports, these top stories showcase the moments that mattered most. Dive in below to see what […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Lola: Featured Pet for September 5, 2025 Lola is a 5-year-old pup with brown eyes and blue and white fur. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Pretty Girl This sweet and friendly girl weighs 56 pounds. She can be shy upon first meeting, but warms up quickly with some quiet encouragement and tasty treats. She’ll make […] Racine County Eye Staff