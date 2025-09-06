A word from our sponsors: Sept. 6, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Meet Lola: Featured Pet for September 5, 2025 Lola is a 5-year-old pup with brown eyes and blue and white fur. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Pretty Girl This sweet and friendly girl weighs 56 pounds. She can be shy upon first meeting, but warms up quickly with some quiet encouragement and tasty treats. She’ll make […] Racine County Eye Staff

Ludwig Asfeld, 94, of Racine – Obituary RACINE — Ludwig Asfeld, 94, passed away Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. Early Life and Education Ludwig was born on August 4, 1931, in Kimball, Minnesota, the second of 10 children of the late Frank and Mary (Muellner) Asfeld. A proud graduate of Kimball High School, Class of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Dorothy Jensen, 85, of Racine – Obituary RACINE — Dorothy Jensen (nee Slater), 85, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. Early Life and Marriage Dorothy was born in Racine on March 10, 1940, the daughter of the late Francis and Marie (nee Haigh) Slater. On August 16, 1963, she was united in marriage to […] Racine County Eye Staff

Marcus Jensen, 69, of Mount Pleasant – Obituary MOUNT PLEASANT — Marcus Jensen, 69, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Early Life and Education Marcus Richard Jensen was born in Racine on October 9, 1955, the son of the late Lowell and Marie (nee Atkins) Jensen. A lifelong resident of the Racine area, Marc […] Racine County Eye Staff