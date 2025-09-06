2025 Old Settlers Oktoberfest coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Old Settlers Oktoberfest returned to its namesake county park in Paddock Lake Saturday.

The event, organized by Paddock Lake Area Lions Club and Westosha-Salem Kiwanis, featured German food, drink, music, dance and other fun such as kids games and the annual dachshund dog races.

German music was provided by the Ed Harris Brass Band. Here’s a sample:

The Oberlanders performed authentic German dances. Here is a sample:

An annual feature of Old Settlers Oktoberfest has been the Dachshund Dash. This year there were three heats of dachshunds and two heats of mixed breed races. Here’s video of the dachshund champion race won by Rose.

Old Settlers Oktoberfest was founded in 2011 by Heidi Schuerstedt. After Schuerstedt’s death in 2017, leading the events was then taken up by Rebecca Lancour and Mindy Cooling. The event took a break last year, but was taken up for this year in a cooperative effort between the Lions and Kiwanis clubs.

Here are more photos from the event:

From left, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Dachshund Dash winner Rose and Debbie Haney.