County hosting Sept. 6 event to provide training on emergency preparedness

From the Kenosha County Division of Public Health:

An event offering education on lifesaving skills and the building of a first aid kit will be held this Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

Kenosha County Public Health and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management are offering this resource as part of its Preparedness Challenge, a four-week effort to encourage residents to take steps to be prepared in the event of natural disasters and other emergencies.

Saturday’s event begins at 9 a.m. and continues into the early afternoon. The schedule of events includes:

◼ Full certification CPR/AED training ($20 fee) at 9 a.m.

◼ Personal and home protection class at 9 a.m.

◼ Free CPR/AED training at 11 a.m.

◼ Build-a-kit/emergency response bag class at 11 a.m.

◼ Stop-the-bleed training at 1 p.m.

◼ Narcan training and build-your-own first aid kit activity all day.

The Kenosha County Center is located at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

The Preparedness Challenge was launched as part of the county government’s activities at the Kenosha County Fair and is concluding with this Saturday’s event.