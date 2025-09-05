A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber 35th Annual Golf Outing is Sept. 17

Miss Wisconsin alum says Willow Newell’s journey already a big victory RACINE, Wis. — Former Miss Wisconsin Jennifer Navratil said Miss Wisconsin and Miss America contestant Willow Newell is making history. After all, getting to the Miss America stage is a “huge accomplishment,” Navratil said, the “Super Bowl” of pageants. “Especially her being the first Black Miss Wisconsin. The representation that she is bringing to the […] Grant Ritchey

11 injured in 16th Street crash involving RYDE bus RACINE, Wis. — Eleven people were injured when a Nissan Rogue crashed into an RYDE bus on Thursday afternoon, according to Racine police. The collision happened in the 2000 block of 16th Street at 3:29 p.m., according to a Racine police news release. Surveillance footage obtained by Racine County Eye shows the Nissan traveling westbound […] Grant Ritchey

Milwaukee chef shares preseason method for game-day wings, urges shoppers to buy local MILWAUKEE — As football season kicks off, Milwaukee chef Michael Feker is sharing a stress-free method for cooking chicken wings while urging families to think about the bigger picture: food access and nutrition. Feker, owner of IL Mito Trattoria e Enoteca, Zesti Global Eatery, and IL Mito Café, said the biggest mistake home cooks make […] Racine County Eye Staff

High School Boys Soccer Roundup: August 26-30 By Sadie O’Dell The high school boys’ soccer season kicked off on Aug. 26 Here’s how Racine County’s teams have done so far: Note: There have been significant changes over the summer in score reporting for sports, and some schools are currently having issues with reporting stats. Union Grove (2-0-0) The Broncos won back-to-back matches […] Racine County Eye Staff