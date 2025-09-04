A word from our sponsors: Old Settlers Oktoberfest returns Sept. 6, 2025

MILWAUKEE — As football season kicks off, Milwaukee chef Michael Feker is sharing a stress-free method for cooking chicken wings while urging families to think about the bigger picture: food access and nutrition. Feker, owner of IL Mito Trattoria e Enoteca, Zesti Global Eatery, and IL Mito Café, said the biggest mistake home cooks make […]
By Sadie O’Dell The high school boys’ soccer season kicked off on Aug. 26 Here’s how Racine County’s teams have done so far: Note: There have been significant changes over the summer in score reporting for sports, and some schools are currently having issues with reporting stats. Union Grove (2-0-0) The Broncos won back-to-back matches […]
STURTEVANT — Larry Lathrop, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine, surrounded by his family after several years with dementia. Early Life Larry was born on May 20, 1938, in Boscobel, Wisconsin, to the late Harold and Millie (nee Boak) Lathrop. He grew up in Boscobel before building […]
MOUNT PLEASANT — Kanjibhai Patel, “Kandas,” 75, passed away on Friday, August 29, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Early Life Kanjibhai was born on June 1, 1950, in Vadu village, Mehsana Taluko, Gujarat, India, the youngest of four siblings. Raised in a farming family, he carried forward the values of hard work […]
KENOSHA — Dawn Hassel (nee Kerner), 82, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2025, in Sebring, Florida. Early Life Dawn was born on August 24, 1942, in Hannibal, Missouri, to the late Charles and Jean Kerner. She spent much of her childhood in Racine, Wisconsin, where she built lasting friendships and family connections. […]