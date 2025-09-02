A word from our sponsors: Batting practice in any weather at Westosha Sports Complex

High School Football: Injuries derail Racine Lutheran in non-conference loss GENE SCHNEIDER FIELD – It was shaping up to be another thrilling non-conference game for the Racine Lutheran game, until it wasn’t. The Crusaders, one week after knocking off Kewaunee in a 33-30 thriller on a school record 42-yard field goal as time expired, were looking strong in the first half of their non-conference finale […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of August 30th, 2025 This week’s roundup highlights the five most-read Racine County Eye stories, giving you a chance to catch up on the headlines our readers followed most closely. From redevelopment plans and community debates to breaking news and local business openings, these stories shaped conversations across Racine. Take a look back and see what captured the most […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Rooney: Featured Pet for August 29, 2025 Rooney is a 3-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown and white fur. She weighs 49 pounds and is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Absolutely Adorable This sweet girl is shy at first, but once she warms up, her playful personality shines through. She enjoys taking slow walks and watching […] Racine County Eye Staff

Photo gallery: Mitchell School opens doors after summer renovations RACINE, WI — Parents and neighbors will appreciate the new bus drop-off center at Mitchell K-8 building unvieled at Thursday’s ribbon cutting. That and more was showcased at the K-8 building’s ribbon-cutting and open house at one of Racine Unified School District’s schools. “These renovations for us equate to opportunity and pride,” directing principal Joseph […] Grant Ritchey