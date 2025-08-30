Units responding for crash in Bristol

Aug 30th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At 12:22 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash at the 128th Street entrance to the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. At least one injury being reported

