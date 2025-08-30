2025 Living Waters Ministries textile drive is Sept. 6

Living Waters Ministries will hold its annual Textile Drive on Sept. 6 this year.

Used clothing, shoes, draperies, linens, and other textiles can be dropped off at the Bristol United Methodist Church –

8014 199th Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Usable clothing that remains in style will be offered to those in need in the Milwaukee community; usable clothing that is somewhat out-of-style will be shipped to those in need in third world countries; and clothing and linens that are no

longer wearable will be turned into industrial rags. All is used, nothing goes into the landfill.

Similarly, wearable shoes will be available to those in need, while shoes or belts past their prime will be ground up and used to surface playgrounds.

Please place textiles in a plastic garbage bag and either tie or rubber band the shoes together so they remain in pairs.

The funding that Living Waters receives from these items will go to help community charities such as The Sharing Center and the Shalom Center, as well as support given to national and international relief administered through UMCOR – the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

If you are not able to drop off your items on Sept. 6, please bring your items in a plastic bag to the Bristol United Methodist Church and place them in the garage that is in between the church and the parsonage. The side door will be unlocked, and you can add to the pile that awaits processing.