A word from our sponsors: Old Settlers Oktoberfest returns Sept. 6, 2025

The Packers hope to contend for the Super Bowl. It starts with being better in their division Associated Press

Wisconsin’s budget shifts money from schools to Milwaukee prosecutors. That may violate the state constitution. A provision in the recently passed state budget that diverts $2.2 million annually from schools to fund 12 Milwaukee County prosecutors may violate the Wisconsin Constitution. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Those positions had been paid for with federal funding that is set to expire. The budget act redirects all traffic fines and forfeiture […] Margaret Shreiner

Saving the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program: Wisconsin Democrats reveal $72 million proposal for annual support Democrats in the Wisconsin state Legislature released their proposal for saving the broadly popular Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant program from lapsing next year. The bill marks the latest step in a legislative effort to save the conservation program — a goal for which members of both political parties have expressed optimism. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner […] Henry Redman

Living in Tempe, Arizona: A Complete Guide to What You Need to Know Tempe, Arizona, is a vibrant and dynamic city located within the Phoenix metropolitan area. Known for its strong educational presence, diverse culture, and favorable climate, it attracts a variety of residents, from college students to families, young professionals, and retirees. If you’re considering living in Tempe, here’s everything you need to know about the city, […] Racine County Eye Staff