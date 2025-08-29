A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet in need

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County ADRC — DH

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s (ADRC) Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet provides durable medical equipment as well as nutritional supplements and incontinence products for older adults and adults with disabilities. Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.

The Loan & Supply Closet is supported by the generosity of community donations. Currently the closet is in need of the following:

Incontinence pull-ups, size small, medium, large for men and women

Woman’s Incontinence Pads

Walkers

Rollators- Standard and Bariatric

Wheelchairs- Standard and Bariatric

Transport Chairs – Standard and Bariatric

Toilet Seat Riser w/Handles

If you have items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make arrangements. The ADRC is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments preferred. While the ADRC takes additional steps in sanitization, for everyone’s safety, we ask that all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.