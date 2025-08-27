Salem Lakes village administrator resigns; replacement process pending

Salem Lakes village administrator Cassandra Hiller has resigned, village President Rita Bucur announced Wednesday.

The resignation will be effective Sept. 30. The resignation was “voluntary,” Bucur said in the statement announcing the move.

The Village Board held a special meeting Wednesday that included a closed session regarding “the annual review and

employment status of the Village Administrator.” The resignation was accepted at the meeting by the Village Board in a unanimous vote with Trustee Peter Poli absent.

Village Clerk Sara Spencer and public works director Brad Zautcke will jointly serve as interim administrators until the next administrator is selected, Bucur’s news release said.

Hiller’s last day in the office will be Sept. 8, 2025, after which she will use her earned leave time.

“In the coming weeks, the Board will be discussing the search process for the next Administrator,” Bucur’s statement said. “The community will be updated as this process moves forward.”

Hiller had come under some public criticism this year connected to work that was done on village-owned property adjacent to Village Hall that attracted the adverse attention of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

At a May 22 meeting on that topic, Hiller acknowledged she had not kept the board informed about the project to create a walking path around a pond until trouble arose.

“This experience has been humbling and I have learned from it,” Hiller said at the meeting. “For future projects I will ensure they are brought to the board for situational awareness and approval … In every challenge lies a lesson and the handling of the walking path project has been one such moment. As village administrator I recognize the importance of maintaining public trust and acknowledge where we fell short.”

Hiller was Salem Lakes third village administrator since the village was founded in 2017 through a merger of the town of Salem and the village of Silver Lake.

The village’s first administrator was Patrick Casey, who had served as the administrator for the preceding town of Salem since 2009. He served until leaving for a new job in 2018.

The village’s public works superintendent, Mike Murdoch, was appointed interim administrator after Casey’s departure and he was appointed administrator almost a year later in 2019. Murdock was placed on paid leave in July 2023 and the Village Board hired a law firm to investigate “concerns surrounding the administrator’s performance.” A separation agreement between Murdock and the village that also ended the investigation was approved in August 2023.

Hiller was hired in October 2023.