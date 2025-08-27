First American Bank collecting cereal for The Sharing Center

There’s still some time to contribute to a local bank’s effort to help The Sharing Center:

As children prepare to head back to school this fall, First American Bank in Paddock Lake is stepping up to help ensure no child starts their day hungry. The bank will be hosting a Cereal Drive to collect breakfast cereal for families in need.

Located at 23604 75th Street, the bank has partnered with The Sharing Center, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the community through food assistance and other vital programs. All donations from the drive will go directly to The Sharing Center’s food pantry, located at 25700 Wilmot Road in Trevor.

“We’re told the cereal goes fast, and of course with kids going back to school, there’s an uptick in need,” said Karen Starcevic, Branch Manager at First American Bank. “We’re proud to support The Sharing Center and help make mornings a little easier for local families.”

The bank is accepting boxes and bags of breakfast cereal through the end of August, with all collected items being delivered to The Sharing Center in early September.