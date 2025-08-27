Aug. 27, 2025 lake test results: Rock Lake open to swimming; Hoag Park beach and North Shore Assoc. under swim cautions

Rock Lake is open to swimming and Hoag Park beach and North Shore Assoc. beach on Paddock Lake are under swim cautions after resampling by Kenosha County Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Tuesday that prompted opening Rock Lake was 11.0 E.coli/100 mL

The results from Tuesday that prompted the cautions were:

Hoag Park 308.0 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association 914.0 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag Park and North Shore Association were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.