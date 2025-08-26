Aug. 26, 2025 lake test results: Hoag Park beach & North Shore Association beach closed to swimming; Rock Lake under swim caution

Hoag Park beach and North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake are closed to swimming and Rock Lake is under a swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County showed elevated levels of E.coli at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closures and caution were:

Hoag Park 1733.0 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association 1733.0 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake 488.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Here are other results from Monday testing by Kenosha County (except where noted):

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 20 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 197 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 41 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 49 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 40 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 488 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 1733 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 1733 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 36 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 20 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 9 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 4 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 139.1 E.coli/100 mL