A word from our sponsors: Old Settlers Oktoberfest returns Sept. 6, 2025

Racine County High School Sports Schedule: August 25-30 RACINE, Wis. – For the first time this fall, all eight fall high school sports will be in action this week. After girls golf and tennis started two weeks ago, football and girls swim & dive kicked off this past weekend. This week, boys soccer and girls volleyball start on Tuesday, cross country starts on […] Matt Hardesty

UW-Parkside to Host 29th National Print Exhibition Honoring Founding Professor KENOSHA, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will open its 29th National Print Exhibition on Tuesday, Aug. 19, showcasing original prints from artists across the country and honoring the legacy of its founder, the late Doug DeVinny. Exhibition Dates and Events The exhibition runs through Nov. 21 at the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. A public […] Racine County Eye Staff

Infinite Dream Deals gives 1,000 backpacks to local kids RACINE, WI — Infinite Dream Deals business owner Mohammad Alhindi this summer launched a backpack donation initiative, providing 1,000 backpacks to children and families in need. Alhindi said this is the first year of the program, but he plans to make it a yearly event for the community. “Everyone shows us love, everyone is very […] Grant Ritchey

Racine Art Museum Joins Statewide Promotion to Encourage Museum Tourism RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) is teaming up with 13 other Wisconsin museums to encourage statewide cultural tourism through a new giveaway campaign. Between August and October, visitors who tour three participating art museums will receive a limited-edition artist-designed t-shirt. Expanding Wisconsin Art Destinations The promotion, called “Visit 3, Get a T!”, is […] Racine County Eye Staff