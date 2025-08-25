Highway K shutdown for crash investigation

UW-Parkside to Host 29th National Print Exhibition Honoring Founding Professor KENOSHA, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will open its 29th National Print Exhibition on Tuesday, Aug. 19, showcasing original prints from artists across the country and honoring the legacy of its founder, the late Doug DeVinny. Exhibition Dates and Events The exhibition runs through Nov. 21 at the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. A public […] Racine County Eye Staff

Infinite Dream Deals gives 1,000 backpacks to local kids RACINE, WI — Infinite Dream Deals business owner Mohammad Alhindi this summer launched a backpack donation initiative, providing 1,000 backpacks to children and families in need. Alhindi said this is the first year of the program, but he plans to make it a yearly event for the community. “Everyone shows us love, everyone is very […] Grant Ritchey

Racine Art Museum Joins Statewide Promotion to Encourage Museum Tourism RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) is teaming up with 13 other Wisconsin museums to encourage statewide cultural tourism through a new giveaway campaign. Between August and October, visitors who tour three participating art museums will receive a limited-edition artist-designed t-shirt. Expanding Wisconsin Art Destinations The promotion, called “Visit 3, Get a T!”, is […] Racine County Eye Staff

Trump signs executive order targeting flag burning, Wisconsin statutes don’t address it WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Aug. 25, 2025, directing federal agencies to prioritize enforcement of laws against American flag desecration. In the order, he says this move will “restore respect and sanctity” to the nation’s most recognizable symbol. The order targets not only U.S. citizens but also foreign nationals, directing […] Heather Asiyanbi