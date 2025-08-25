Courthouse 100th Anniversary

High School Football: Union Grove Dominates Horlick 35-6 in Season Opener UNION GROVE, Wis. – After fielding one of the state’s youngest teams the past two seasons, Union Grove High School’s football program is starting to see that development pay off. Following a tough 2023 and a playoff return last fall, the Broncos opened their 2025 season with a statement win Friday, dominating Horlick 35-6 for […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of August 23rd, 2025 This week’s roundup highlights the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye, giving you a chance to catch up on the local news everyone’s talking about. From community celebrations and business openings to inspiring personal journeys and important policy debates, these stories captured readers’ attention. Take a look back at the week’s biggest headlines and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Gaming Laws Update: Essential Insights for Racine County on Legal Digital Entertainment Wisconsin’s gaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and Racine County residents need to stay informed about the latest updates. As digital entertainment gains popularity, understanding the legal framework surrounding gaming becomes essential. Recent changes in state laws could open new avenues for residents seeking thrilling gaming experiences. With the rise of online casinos and sports betting, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Supreme Court lets Trump administration cut $783 million of research funding in anti-DEI push WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration can slash hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of research funding in its push to cut federal diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, the Supreme Court decided Thursday. This story also appeared in Associated Press The split court lifted a judge’s order blocking $783 million worth of cuts made by the National […] Associated Press