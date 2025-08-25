The Kenosha County Courthouse 100th anniversary was celebrated Sunday afternoon.
The afternoon was begun with entertainment from members of the UW-Madison marching band. The ceremonial program included speakers and music. An ice cream social was available in Civic Center Park. An open house followed the program. Available for purchase was a commemorative ornament of the anniversary and a reprinting of the souvenir book of the Kenosha County Courthouse from 1925.
