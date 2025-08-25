Courthouse 100th Anniversary

Aug 25th, 2025
by Earlene Frederick.

The Kenosha County Courthouse 100th anniversary was celebrated Sunday afternoon.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, dignitaries, Kenosha County Judges, and some Kenosha County Courthouse Centennial Committee members. This photograph is to reminiscent of the photograph taken on Dedication Day, August 25, 1925.

The afternoon was begun with entertainment from members of the UW-Madison marching band. The ceremonial program included speakers and music. An ice cream social was available in Civic Center Park. An open house followed the program. Available for purchase was a commemorative ornament of the anniversary and a reprinting of the souvenir book of the Kenosha County Courthouse from 1925.

Judges
The National Anthem was sung by Ben Woods.
Dignitaries.
Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet
Kenosha Pops Concert Band
Mary Kay Wagner, Kenosha County Judge Emeritus
Chad Kerkman, Kenosha County Chief Judge
Proclamation presented by County Executive Samantha Kerkman, County Board Chairman Monica Yuhas, and Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink.
Jeff Thompson and his next door neighbor growing up, Mary (Lindl) Van Cleave. She is the daughter of the architect. She and her husband Bruce came to town for the event.
County employees, current and former
County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Centennial Committee member Bill Siel listening to the The Prairie String Quartet, who played during the courthouse open house.
After the open house, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band gave a concert in front of the courthouse.
