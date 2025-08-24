Units responding for crash in Bristol

Aug 24th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:15 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highway AH and 207th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Deputies on scene. Single vehicle crash. One person reporting neck pain.

