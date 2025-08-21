Sponsored post: You’re Invited: Community Discussion on a School Resource Officer (SRO) for Riverview School

Note: This is a paid announcement from Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District — DH

The Silver Lake Salem School Board invites all community members to join us for an open discussion about the possibility of Riverview hiring a School Resource Officer (SRO) to support school safety and security during the next regular board meeting.

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time: 6:00

Location: Riverview Library

During the meeting, the District Administrator will provide a short presentation outlining the proposal, followed by an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and ask questions during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The proposal includes a potential partnership with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Salem Lakes. Under this partnership, the district would fund the SRO during the school year using Fund 80, and the village would contribute to summer coverage.

Community members are encouraged to:

Speak during public comment at the meeting

Send an email to Board President Brian Hopkins at bhopkins@silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us

Reach out to District Administrator Kim Taylor at ktaylor@silverlakej1.k12.wi.us or 262-889-4284 to share your thoughts or arrange an in-person conversation

We hope you will join us and share your perspective.

Silver Lake Salem School Board