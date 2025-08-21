Sponsored post: Westosha Head Start is Now Enrolling for the 2025-2026 School Year!

Haunted Racine live podcast Oct. 24 kicks off Made in Racine series RACINE, WI — Racine County Eye is stepping into the world of live storytelling with Made in Racine, a new podcast series designed to spotlight the city’s culture, traditions, and legends. The first episode, Haunted Racine, will be recorded before a live audience from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Racine County Eye’s […] Denise Lockwood

Washington Park High School celebrates record year for AP success RACINE, WI — Alberto Velasco took about every advanced placement (AP) class Washington Park High School could offer in his junior year. Velasco, now a senior at Park, was part of the high school’s AP-record setting year–with 128 AP tests passed, the most ever at Park. Park also: Other than being a well-rounded student, Velasco, […] Grant Ritchey

‘Rights of nature’: Republican legislators propose bill to prevent local ordinances Two Republican legislators have proposed legislation that would prevent local governments from enacting “rights of nature” ordinances — laws that grant natural entities legal rights — claiming that such ordinances are “incompatible with America’s founding principles.” This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The proposal from Rep. Joy Goeben (R-Hobart) and Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) […] Henry Redman

NYC’s Casino Gamble: Trump-Era Changes, Racine’s Stakes, and a Global Perspective New York City is rolling the dice. For the first time ever, the city is seriously pushing to open full-scale casinos. Three licenses are up for grabs, and major developers are already pitching big-money ideas, Times Square, Coney Island and even a Bronx golf course. But here’s where things get more interesting: Donald Trump, a […] Racine County Eye Staff